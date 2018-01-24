Plex jumps into VR on Google Daydream headsets

The third pillar may be the most important for adoption, and that's social. Plex VR allows for up to four users at once, who can easily watch video streaming from a Plex Media Server while seeing each other's avatars, voice chatting or using the Daydream controller to toss things around and point out things on-screen.

So far, many big media VR apps haven't included a social element, but for Plex owners who already have well-stocked media libraries, it could be an easy way to share viewing across any distance. The social setup includes a friends list with online statuses similar to PlayStation or Xbox Live, although of course, you can appear offline if you'd rather sit down for a solo session.

Plex VR is available for free, although for now, it's only out on Daydream VR headsets. To dive into the social features will require at least one of the four users to have Plex Pass, however, users can try it out for free for a week even without that.