SpaceX tests the Falcon Heavy's 27 engines ahead of first launch

The Falcon Heavy has had a long road to this point; it was first announced back in 2011. The target launch date has been delayed multiple times, but that isn't a surprise. This is an incredibly complex rocket, and the largest since the Saturn Vs that took us to the moon. Now that the static fire appears to have been successfully completed, assuming the rocket performed nominally, the company will likely set a launch date soon.

Update: In a tweet following today's test, Elon Musk said the Falcon Heavy launch could take place in about a week.