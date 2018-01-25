Apple's iOS update brings AirPlay 2 with multi-room playback

Apple has also just announced that its HomePod will ship without multi-room support, so does Airplay 2's presence in iOS 11.3 mean it's changed its mind? That's unclear at this stage. What's important is that Airplay 2 represents the first major upgrade for the streaming feature since its launch a whopping seven years ago, and should do away with the lag and latency many users found frustrating. It's still pretty buggy in iOS 11.3, which is understandable given it's still in the first beta stage, but functionality will improve as new betas of iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3 roll out.