Facebook nabs exclusive streaming rights for pro surfing

In the US, you'll find the streams on Facebook's Watch service. If you live anywhere else, well, it'll be the usual 'find the appropriate Facebook page' routine. Surf fans who despise Facebook will, inevitably, be disappointed with the decision. For the WSL, however, it's clearly about cash and helping its niche sport survive. It's unclear, however, how surfing fits into Facebook's larger sports strategy. The company has bought some streaming rights — MLB baseball matches and Champions League soccer, for instance — but remains a bit player in the wider industry. It'll be hoping its latest hire, former Eurosport CEO Peter Hutton, can change that for the better.