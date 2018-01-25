MoviePass abruptly cuts off access to several AMC theaters

A small handful of theaters are no longer available on our platform. The theater you're referring to seems to be affected by this. As we continue to strive for mutually-beneficial relationships with theaters, the list of theaters we work with is subject to change. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) January 26, 2018 Some of our guests say MoviePass may be blocking the use of their service at a handful of AMC locations. AMC has not restricted MoviePass acceptance at our theatres, nor have we heard from MoviePass about this. MoviePass customers should contact MoviePass for clarification. — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) January 25, 2018

In a statement echoed by the company's Twitter account, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said "As of today, you'll find a small handful of theaters are no longer available on our platform. Our number one goal as a company is to provide an accessible price-point for people to enjoy films the way they're meant to be seen: on the big screen. Many exhibitors have been receptive to this mission, and we're excited to keep working with theater chains that are closely aligned with our customer service values."

Concerned customers should keep an eye on the app and its list of supported theaters to see if things continue to change for the plan that MoviePass says works at "more than 98 percent of theaters in the US." However, as AMC has resisted sharing revenue from admissions or concessions, we'll be watching the list to see if any of these theaters come back, or if it continues to shrink.