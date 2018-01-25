Pre-match 'PUBG' meet-ups won’t be nearly as violent

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is shaking things up. But why improve a formula that's already helped it nab 25 million PC players and over three million Xbox One players? Well, the problem lies with its pre-match meet-ups, which spawn players in the same area causing strain on its servers. Bluehole's solution is to plop groups of players in different starting locations on both its maps, according to a Steam community post. Anything that solves the game's rocky performance issues should be welcomed by fans.