Snapchat drops white frames around Snaps from Camera Roll

By ditching the feature that treats old content differently, Snapchat is likely hoping to entice people to share more photos and videos that they wouldn't before. That thick white frame was truly distracting when mixed with borderless Snaps, after all. A simple Google search would even show you tutorials on how to use Memories, a feature that saves old Snaps, to make sure the old content you add to Story are clean and borderless.

Snapchat knows that it has to stop treating old photos and videos as subpar if it wants to compete with Instagram Stories. Facebook's Snapchat clone treats both old and new content equally -- and it must be doing something right if it has more users than Snapchat itself. The ephemeral photo app's latest version is now live on iOS. Google Play's update notes haven't been updated yet, so it's not clear whether the new feature is now out for Android. However, we just tried it out on an Android device and don't see a border around our Camera Roll Snaps anymore.