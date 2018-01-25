Get two Sonos One speakers for the price of a HomePod

With the debut of the Apple HomePod almost upon us, Sonos has decided to make a move of its own. The company has announced the "Sonos Two" bundle, which will include two Sonos One smart speakers for $349 in the US and £349 in the UK. The bundle will be available for a limited time only starting January 26th. The speakers are normally priced at $199 each.
This is a blatant move to counter Apple's move into the smart speaker sector; one HomePod is priced at $349 (£319 in the UK). Sonos will be bringing support for Google Assistant and Apple Airplay 2, which will make its debut in iOS 11.3, to its speakers soon. This could possibly mean that Sonos will support Airplay 2 multi-room support before the HomePod, as Apple announced this week that the speaker will not have that basic feature at launch.