Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on an Ecobee4 smart thermostat

Street Price: $65; Deal Price: $38 w/ code 5H86P2FT

Use code 5H86P2FT to knock over $25 off the price of the Aukey Mohawk, our sub-$100 drone pick for more experienced pilots. We've seen this drone hit $50, then $40, both with similar promo codes, but this is a new low at $38 after the code is applied in cart. This deal is slated to last until 1/31, but there's no telling if stock will last that long.

The Aukey Mohawk is our experienced pilots pick in our guide to the best sub-$100 drone. Signe Brewster wrote, "If you'll accept a more difficult learning curve in exchange for faster flying, or if you're already a capable drone pilot, the Aukey Mohawk might be the right drone for you. In our tests, it responded nimbly to flight controls, performing the best of the larger drones we flew through our obstacle course. It also has a few autonomous features, such as returning to home and flipping."

Street Price: $16; Deal Price: $12 w/ code ANKER312

Use code ANKER312 to drop the price of this 4-port USB car charger to $12, the lowest price we've seen for it in a few years. As this car charger typically goes for $16, this is a nice savings. If you're tired of running out of USB ports for charging, the PowerDrive 4 may be a nice option for you, especially at this price.

The Anker PowerDrive 4 is our more ports for more gadgets pick in our guide to the best USB car charger. Nick Guy wrote, "It might seem crazy to some people, but if you really need to charge more than two devices at once in the car, the Anker 4-Port USB Car Charger is a great pick. It puts four USB-charging ports that can handle a total of 9.6 amps in a package that's of course much larger than the PowerDrive 2 and ReVolt, but still impressively compact."

Street Price: $250; Deal Price: $200

At $200 (price reflects in cart), this matches the pricing we saw during the holidays and again in early January for our upgrade smart thermostat, the Ecobee4. While we anticipate the price falling further eventually, right now this is as low as we've seen this new generation's pricing go. This deal is slated to end 1/27.

The Ecobee4 is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best smart thermostat. Grant Clauser wrote, "Thanks to a built-in Alexa, the Ecobee4 can play music, relay the news, and control your home's smart lights as well as adjusting the heat and air conditioning. Like other Ecobee thermostats, the 4 also works with remote sensors, which is useful if your thermostat isn't in the best part of your house to measure the temperature: Ecobee4 uses the remote sensors' readings, along with occupancy detectors, to achieve the target temperature in multiple occupied rooms, rather than just wherever the thermostat is installed. (One sensor comes with the unit, and you can add up to 32 more.) Because it has Alexa built in, you don't need a separate Echo to control it by voice, and if Alexa isn't your smart-assistant choice, Ecobee4 also works with Google Assistant and (via Apple's HomeKit) Siri. However, it doesn't have the level of intelligence of the Nest Thermostat E for automatically figuring out your schedule, and it's worth spending the extra money on only if you have real issues with cold spots in your home, or really want an Alexa in your thermostat."

