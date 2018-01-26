Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Apple's HomePod smart speaker is now available for pre-order

Devices ship on February 9th.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
9h ago in AV
Comments
365 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

If you're interested in purchasing Apple's smart speaker, the HomePod, the company is now accepting pre-orders for customers in the US, UK and Australia. The speaker comes in two colors, White and Space Gray, and will set you back $349. Devices will begin shipping on February 9th.

Apple's late to the game with a smart speaker, but the company is hoping that the quality of the HomePod will help it catch up to its rivals. It's not a great sign, though, that the speaker will ship without basic features: It won't have multi-room audio, or even stereo pairing, at launch. While it's priced higher than its rivals (Sonos is currently offering two Sonos One speakers for the same price), Apple's focus on privacy will certainly be attractive to some buyers.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr