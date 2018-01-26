Facebook takes on Twitch and YouTube in game streaming push

Facebook points to the success of gaming creators like StoneMountain64 (above), who has more than 1 million followers watching his Facebook Live streams of PUBG and Fortnite. The social network now allows creators in the program to stream in 1080p at 60 frames per second, the holy grail of gaming resolution.

The company also wants to add monetization systems for those in the creators program, likely through payments during live streams. On Saturday the 27th at 5:15 PM Pacific, Facebook will host an event on Daybreak's H1Z1 Facebook page to bring dozens of these creators into the new program. The group includes livestreamers like Misses Mae, Doom49 and The Warp Zone. You'll also see more of the creators at April's PAX East conference.