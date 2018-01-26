Intel promises Spectre- and Meltdown-proof chips this year

Now, Intel claims it has a long-term solution. But, the lack of info raises more questions than answers. As pointed out by PC World, Intel didn't address when exactly the chips will land, whether they'll target the Spectre or Meltdown vulnerabilities (though, it's probably the latter), and how they'll affect performance.

Google's Project Zero researchers discovered Spectre and Meltdown last year, the errors behind which can allow hackers to steal data running in other apps on hardware from Intel, ARM, and AMD. Since then, tech titans the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Google have been scrambling to release fixes. Meanwhile, Intel has become the poster boy for the vulnerabilities.