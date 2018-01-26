Nike’s 'PlayStation' shoes make hypebeasts out of gamers

Meanwhile, the midsole is full of bright, galaxy-themed speckles that are meant to look like one of the PlayStation's dynamic wallpapers. As great as all those touches are, though, the main highlights of the PG2 are the blue light-up logos on on the pair. On the left shoe, there's a "PS" logo and on the right one, Paul George's personal "PG" futuristic lettering, which you can turn on via a power button located on the back of the sneaker's tongue. When you do that, you'll feel a pulse-like haptic effect that's intended to mimic a DualShock controller. And because Nike really wants to take bring the '90s back, part of the bottom sole glows in the dark.

It's worth noting that the batteries in the PG2s are actually self-contained, so there's no way to charge them if they ever die. Nike claims the shoes have a life span of around 150 hours, so you'll have to be cautious about when you use the light-up feature. According to Hardman, the idea from the beginning was to keep the PG2s simple and not have rechargeable or replaceable power, otherwise the cost of the pair could end up being quite high. Nike's self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0s, for instance, come with magnetic wireless charging pods, but they cost a steep $720. Not exactly affordable.