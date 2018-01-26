Show More Results

Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: SpaceX
save
Save
share

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch is reportedly set for February 6th

It's hard to believe it's so close.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
2h ago in Space
Comments
192 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
SpaceX

It looks as though it's finally happening. SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket may have a launch date, according to Chris G. of NASASpaceflight.com. The rocket will launch no earlier than February 6th, with a window of 1:30 PM ET to 4:30 PM ET. There's a backup window on February 7th, just in case. We've reached out to SpaceX for confirmation.

This has been a long road for the Falcon Heavy, but SpaceX appears to be moving swiftly, following the successful static fire test earlier this week. It's worth mentioning that this launch date is not set in stone; there's a Falcon 9 launch that must happen next week to clear the way for the Falcon Heavy. Still, it's exciting to have an actual date after so much waiting.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr