Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: The Boring Company
save
Save
share

Elon Musk's Boring Company is selling a flamethrower

You might want to buy a fire extinguisher while you're at it.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
2241 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
The Boring Company

No, we're not kidding. After weeks of teases, Elon Musk has confirmed that The Boring Company is selling... a flamethrower. That's right, the same company digging traffic-skipping tunnels is now offering a weapon. Plunk down $500 for a pre-order (there's no word on when it will ship) and you can have the "world's safest" fire-breathing weapon. Just in case it isn't safe enough, though, there's also a $30 branded fire extinguisher.

There are 20,000 on sale. And before you ask: yes, these should be legal. Musk said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms allows throwers with flames shorter than 10 feet, which looks to be the case here.

Why a flamethrower? Musk hasn't said, but he did indicate that he would sell a flamethrower when Boring Company hats sold out, and he's clearly living up to that promise. It's certainly consistent with the firm's "if it sounds good, do it" ethos -- remember, Elon Musk founded The Boring Company on impulse after he was caught in traffic. It's undoubtedly going to garner attention as a marketing ploy. The question is, what happens if and when the flamethrower sells out? We have a hunch that Musk would be happy to top this with another novelty, especially since the company's first tunnels won't see service for a while.

Great for roasting nuts 🔥 🥜

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr