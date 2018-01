Brand new ballgame: A look at MLB's in-house development of 'R.B.I. Baseball 18'

Samit Sarkar, Polygon MLB's Advanced Media arm does a lot of things -- from websites to streaming. It's also working on a video game and Polygon has a detailed look at the development.

Spotify's scientist: Artificial intelligence should be embraced, not feared, by the music business

Tim Ingham, Music Business Worldwide MBW caught up with the director of Spotify's Creator Technology Research Lab to chat about AI and how it relates to the future of the biz, including robot musicians.