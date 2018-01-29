Apple settles with Immersion over haptic feedback licensing

Immersion says that the settlement terms are confidential and we therefore don't have a lot of details about what the agreement gets either company. Immersion does say that it's a global settlement, so it's likely, whatever the agreement is, it will apply to both companies' ventures both in and outside of the US. Apple has agreed to license some of Immersion's technology, according to the announcement, but it's unclear if all of the patents named in the two lawsuits are a part of that licensing agreement. It's also unclear if the two suits and the ITC complaint will be wiped away, but it seems unlikely that Apple would enter such an agreement without that being a stipulation.

Apple is certainly not the only company to be targeted by Immersion. The firm has previously brought lawsuits against Microsoft, Sony and Google, to name a few.