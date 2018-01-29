Facebook teaches you how to keep your data private

Under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies must make it easier for users to export and delete their data, and report data breaches within 72 hours. The rules will be implemented on May 25th.

Not to be confused with its terms and conditions, Facebook's privacy principles are essentially promises to keep your data safe, to show you how to take command of it, and to improve the tools you use. Meanwhile, its educational videos (which will run on and off Facebook), will regurgitate the info already available in its Privacy Basics portal.

Facebook is still battling the spread of misinformation on its News Feed, most recently by prioritizing friends over publishers. In addition, the company will let its 2 billion-strong community rank news sources for trustworthiness.

Along with Twitter and Google, Facebook has appeared before the Senate Intelligence committee over inflammatory ads on its site linked to Russian "Internet Research Agency" (IRA) troll accounts. Greater transparency has followed, with the social network admitting that Russian propaganda was viewed by almost 150 million accounts when including posts on Instagram.