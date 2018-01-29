Facebook adds variety series hosted by NFL star Von Miller

The latest sports star to get a Facebook Watch show is Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. Variety reports that Miller will get a live weekly variety series that brings together comedy, celebrity guests, teammates and Miller's brothers. "Having my own show is a dream come true," Miller told Variety. "I look forward to bringing the fans into my home and into my world each week. I know we are going to have some fun."
Miller's show joins a slew of other sports-related series on Facebook Watch. Dwyane Wade's BackCourt Wade premiered on the platform in November while Marshawn Lynch's No Script reality series debuted last September. Ball in the Family, which features LaVar Ball and his basketball-playing sons is wrapping up its second season on Facebook Watch. The reality shows work well alongside Facebook's sports coverage, which includes NFL, college basketball and wrestling programming. ESPN also just signed on to develop a Facebook Watch version of its popular First Take talk show.
Miller's show, Von Miller's Studio 58, will run on Wednesdays at 8PM Eastern starting this week. Facebook has ordered eight episodes and you can check out a trailer below.