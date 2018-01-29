'Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition' launches February 9th

The mobile version of the game follows console, PC and, most recently, a multi-player DLC. So far, the title has been a marketing extravaganza for Square Enix, spawning branded merchandise like a smartphone and even an Audi R8.

A fair amount of skepticism thus greeted the pocket edition version, as it seemed like another potential cash grab. However, Engadget got a look at it at last year's Gamescom and to our surprise, liked it. That's because, for the most part, the game stayed faithful to the original in terms of characters, gameplay mechanics, battles, etc. At the same time, the developers went for a simpler character design that should work well on on low-powered smartphones while being adorable at the same time.

Bear in mind that Square Enix hasn't confirmed the date, and an App Store listing doesn't mean it's set in stone. We already know other details, though. According to the Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition portal, all 10 chapters will cost $19.99, for one thing. If you'd rather do things piecemeal, the first chapter will be free, the next two will run $0.99 each, and then (by the time you're hooked), chapters four through ten will cost $3.99.