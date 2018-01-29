Soderbergh's iPhone-shot thriller 'Unsane' looks appropriately lo-fi

Director Steven Soderbergh has been pushing the limits of filmmaking in different ways lately. Be it independently releasing his last feature, working with HBO on its interactive Mosaic series, or, now, shooting a suspense movie entirely on an iPhone. How's Unsane look? Judging by the trailer below, it's promising. You won't mistake it for something shot on a RED camera anytime soon, and everything has a bit of a compressed aesthetic, but it works for the story of unraveling sanity and cyberstalking at hand.
Of course, this isn't the first time a filmmaker shot entirely on iPhone, but Soderbergh is probably one of the most high-profile to do so. You'll be able to see how iPhone footage looks stretched across your multiplex's silver screens March 23rd.