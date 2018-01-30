August's smart lock links up with Protect America's security systems

You'd think that smart door locks and home security systems would regularly work in harmony, but that's not really the case. More likely than not, you'll have to remember to check the lock after the fact. Not so if you have August's Smart Lock Pro -- the company has forged a partnership that integrates Protect America's home security hardware. You can now use Protect America's Alexa skill to automatically lock the door when you arm the security system, so you hopefully won't have to test the resilience of your system by giving thieves an easy entrance.
You can also use Protect America's app to toggle the lock instead of August's, which could help if you're winding things down from the night (or just don't want two separate icons). The tie-ins won't always be needed if you're using proximity-based locking, but they could be very helpful if others in your household need to arm the system, or you're already inside and want to lock things down for the night.