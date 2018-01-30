Show More Results

Get a glimpse of Netflix's latest sci-fi movie, 'Mute'

Duncan Jones' long-in-the-works film finally has a trailer.
February will hopefully be rewarding for sci-fi fans who subscribe to Netflix. In addition to Altered Carbon's debut this week, later in the month we'll finally get a peek at director Duncan Jones' Mute. The movie has been floating around for about as long as Jones has been a filmmaker (he previously directed Moon, Source Code and Warcraft), and now we finally have a look at it. The movie follows a mute bartender caught up in a jam, and features as much neon, mustachioed Paul Rudd and as many flying cars as you'd hope. If this was enough to stoke your curiosity, the movie premieres February 23rd.

