VR runner 'Sprint Vector' launches on February 8th (updated)

Ever wanted to run in virtual reality without smacking into a real wall? You'll have a chance shortly. Survios has revealed that its VR foot racing game Sprint Vector launches February 8th for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, and the 13th for PlayStation VR. The sci-fi runner stands out with a unique control scheme where you pump your arms to run, and your head to turn. In theory, you can get a feel for what it's like to race at breakneck speed without having to actually, well, sprint.
The title includes both single-player and multiplayer play across 12 tracks, complete with Wipeout-style power-ups and eight players you can customize with skins (including a free Olympics-themed pack). Some of the gameplay will seem familiar, then. VR is definitely the hook -- it just happens to be one helluva hook that fundamentally changes the experience.
Update: We've updated the article to reflect that the game will be available on the 8th for PC players -- the 13th is when PSVR players join the party.