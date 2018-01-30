The Morning After: Waymo loads up on self-driving vans

Please apply to the damaged area.Microsoft's new Windows 10 Spectre patch disables Intel's fix

Unfortunately, Intel's recent patch for the Spectre CPU issue caused spontaneous reboots, so now Microsoft has released a Windows patch that essentially undoes the fix. If you've already applied Intel's update, it should solve the rebooting problem until Intel applies a new, better patch.

You know what a reverse merger is, right?Dell may sell itself to VMware

The thing is, Dell owns 80 percent of VMware. If the company takes this path, then it would let Dell become a public company again without having to go through an IPO.

Like Uber, but without the human interaction.Waymo orders thousands of Chrysler vans for self-driving taxi service

Alphabet's self-driving-car arm already picked up 600 autonomous-ready Pacificas from Fiat-Chrysler, and last night the two announced a deal for "thousands" more. The new vans will be deployed in cities across the US later this year to support "the world's first driverless ride-hailing service."

The definitive super multi breakdown.What is a game-of-the-year edition, anyway?

What, exactly, does it mean to be a game of the year? And according to who, exactly? Is there a regulating body that protects consumers from games that were not, in fact, that good? You might think of the 'Game of the Year' term as an implication of quality, right? It turns out that -- like most marketing -- it's largely meaningless.

Everyone thinks this is a bad idea, including, apparently, the White House.Trump team considered a government-run 5G network

A couple of days ago, documents leaked showing the Trump administration's national security team had a plan for a government-created 5G network. Now, sources tell Recode that those documents were outdated and are no longer under consideration. In between those reports, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai came out against the plan-that-apparently-isn't. As you were.

Set your alarm.NASA will stream Wednesday's rare blue-moon lunar eclipse

On Wednesday, parts of the US will get to view a very special lunar eclipse -- this one combines a total eclipse with a supermoon and a blue moon. However, only Hawaii, Alaska and the west coast will get to see the eclipse since it will reach totality at 8:29 AM ET, so NASA will stream video of the event online from locations in California and Arizona.

