Waymo orders thousands of Chrysler vans for self-driving taxi service

Waymo chief John Krafcik said in a statement:

"With the world's first fleet of fully self-driving vehicles on the road, we've moved from research and development, to operations and deployment. The Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer a versatile interior and a comfortable ride experience, and these additional vehicles will help us scale."

The company proved it has reached Level 4 autonomy in November 2017, when it started testing the minivans without a driver at the wheel. That was also when the company announced that it's launching a driverless taxi service "in the next few months" and that it will eventually "cover a region that's larger than the size of Greater London." Waymo's additional order shows just how big and serious its plans are for its taxi fleet and that it's almost ready to get the service up and running. Just take note that an employee will initially be riding in the car with you to hit the "pull over" button in case of emergencies, but that will likely change in the future.