Amazon's Super Bowl ad tries subbing celebrities for Alexa

While this commercial is intended to be humorous, the focus on Alexa is certainly intriguing. We see the Echo on screen, but Amazon is clearly pushing its voice assistant. The company's Super Bowl commercial last year teased the Echo speaker specifically, alongside Alexa. The choice to focus on the software, the voice assistant, rather than the hardware is an interesting departure especially when you consider all of the non-Amazon options that now harness the power of Alexa for voice control.