Apple Music adds exclusive DJ mixes from Steve Aoki and more

"How amazing is it to be able to quickly and freely throw together a mix of tracks with no clearances or paperwork required?" said Steve Aoki in a statement. "It's the dawn of a new era. I can't wait to see what aspiring DJs and Aoki fans do with my music in their own sets."

Aoki's DJ set is an hour and 40-minute retrospective with 27 songs he collaborated on (with artists like Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty & Migos and Fall Out Boy) between 2011 and 2017. DJ Suss One turns in a 45 minute, 27 song mix called Hip Hop Classics, Pt. 1 and British-based Sigala's DJ set contains nine songs for 31 minutes of House music. All three mix sets are only on Apple's streaming service.