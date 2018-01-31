Apple Music adds exclusive DJ mixes from Steve Aoki and more

Spotify and Apple Music partnered up with Dubset, a rights-management and distribution platform for DJs and remixers, a couple of years ago. Sony Music and independent record company Merlin also partnered with the company to make sure samples in remixed songs are monetized, as well. Dubset's MixBANK system makes sure both artists being sampled and those creating mixes get the royalties they deserve. Now, the company is bringing hundreds of DJ mixes to Apple Music, with three exclusive DJ sets from Steve Aoki, Sigala and DJ Suss One.
"How amazing is it to be able to quickly and freely throw together a mix of tracks with no clearances or paperwork required?" said Steve Aoki in a statement. "It's the dawn of a new era. I can't wait to see what aspiring DJs and Aoki fans do with my music in their own sets."
Aoki's DJ set is an hour and 40-minute retrospective with 27 songs he collaborated on (with artists like Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty & Migos and Fall Out Boy) between 2011 and 2017. DJ Suss One turns in a 45 minute, 27 song mix called Hip Hop Classics, Pt. 1 and British-based Sigala's DJ set contains nine songs for 31 minutes of House music. All three mix sets are only on Apple's streaming service.