Essential Phone skips Android Oreo 8.0 due to stability issues

In its announcement, Essential said it's launching a beta program for Oreo 8.1 to be able to fine-tune the build with the help of users' feedback. Interested users will have to have enough tech savvy to be able to install the platform, and they can also expect to deal with bugs until the stable release. Essential didn't reveal when the beta will be available, so those who'd like to take part in the testing program will just have to wait for more info.

An update on the public release of Oreo: pic.twitter.com/fPJRtX7kvY — Essential (@essential) January 30, 2018