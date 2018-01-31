Google takes steps to combat fake news 'snippets'

The company is also improving the quality of results by displaying more than one snippet. After all, sometimes there isn't one correct answer to a question. "There are often legitimate diverse perspectives offered by publishers, and we want to provide users visibility and access into those perspectives from multiple sources," said Matthew Gray, the lead of the snippets team.

Google is also making it easier to provide feedback about snippets. This way, users can raise concerns about questionable snippets they see. A link at the bottom of the snippet box makes that quick and easy to do.

It's good to see that Google is taking action on this troubling front. The additional features it's putting into place (especially the rankings algorithm) will help prevent people from gaming the system in order to ensure that fake news is the first source that Google searchers see.