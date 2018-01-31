Pre-orders for Jaguar’s all-electric SUV start March 1st

You'll be able to see Jaguar's answer to the Tesla Model X March 1st. What's more, when the production model debuts next month, the British luxury automaker's I-Pace electric crossover SUV will be able to hit an 80 percent charge in 45 minutes thanks to an available 100-kW DC fast charger, Autoblog writes. That's up from a 80 percent charge in two hours when the I-Pace was still just a concept at the LA Auto Show in 2016, using a 50-kW fast charger. There's also a connected app that enables you to, essentially, warm the car up while it's plugged in. Autoblog also reports that pre-orders go live during the reveal next month, as well.
Jaguar hasn't said how much this will cost just yet, however. In lieu of that, you'll be able to tune into the global debut livestream March 1st at 1PM Eastern and hope for a sticker price along with the rest of us. And for an idea of how the EV handles in inclement conditions, check out the video below.