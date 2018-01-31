Pre-orders for Jaguar’s all-electric SUV start March 1st

You'll be able to see Jaguar's answer to the Tesla Model X March 1st. What's more, when the production model debuts next month, the British luxury automaker's I-Pace electric crossover SUV will be able to hit an 80 percent charge in 45 minutes thanks to an available 100-kW DC fast charger, Autoblog writes. That's up from a 80 percent charge in two hours when the I-Pace was still just a concept at the LA Auto Show in 2016, using a 50-kW fast charger. There's also a connected app that enables you to, essentially, warm the car up while it's plugged in. Autoblog also reports that pre-orders go live during the reveal next month, as well.