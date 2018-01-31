Netflix resumes 'House of Cards' production without Kevin Spacey

Much of the cast will remain, including Robin Wright (aka Claire Underwood) -- she'll clearly be taking a more prominent role. The sixth season will have Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane playing as siblings, although there aren't any more details for their roles beyond that.

This definitely isn't the only show to be affected by sexual assault and harassment claims. Netflix alone has cut other roles and cancelled entire shows (including a Gore Vidal biopic starring Spacey), while Amazon has its own trouble. This doesn't include allegations against executives, either. House of Cards is the most prominent example, however, and many will be watching to see how (and if) it recovers.