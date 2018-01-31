'Nokia' is introducing a 4G version of its old-timey phone

It's not really clear why Nokia (or rather, HMD Global, which acquired the rights to produce Nokia-branded phones and tablets) chose to start with a 3G version of the 3310; after all, nostalgia for a "simpler" time usually doesn't include achingly slow connectivity. This new phone includes faster 4G speeds and can function as a Wi-Fi hotspot. It also has a 2 megapixel camera with an LED flash, a headphone jack, a 2.4-inch polarized screen, Bluetooth 4.0 and 512 MB of storage with a MicroSD expansion slot. It will come in two colors, light blue and gray.

Introducing this phone in China makes sense, as the country's large population is a great testbed for new phones. This particular model may be popular in rural areas and for people who need a more basic phone (or can't afford one of the higher end models). There's certainly a market for phones with fewer features, but this one at least balances modern-day speed with that familiar form factor.