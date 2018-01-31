YouTube TV snags rights to local Los Angeles FC soccer broadcasts

You won't have to pay more than YouTube TV's $35 base monthly rate to watch.

This certainly isn't the biggest team deal in TV land, and it remains to be seen how many people will tune in. MLS doesn't attract nearly as many viewers as other sports leagues in the US, even on conventional TV -- how many people are going to add or switch to YouTube TV just to catch local games? Still, it's a groundbreaking moment. To date, American teams and leagues have made a beeline toward traditional TV when they want local exclusives. While YouTube TV is far from a household name in the US, it's now big enough that a team is willing to take a chance on the service.