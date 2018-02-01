Google launches lightweight Assistant app for slower phones

Now, users who have Android Go and the app installed on their mobile devices can ask Google Assistant questions with their voices. However, not all features are available in this streamlined version of Assistant. These include reminders, support for smart home devices and Actions. The app is currently only available in English, but as Android Go is partially aimed at an international audience, it's likely more supported languages will be added in the future.

It's really encouraging that Google is paying attention to users who can't afford (or don't want) the latest and greatest smartphone. There's certainly a market for simpler devices, and as mobile devices become more and more expensive, people are hanging on to their existing ones longer. Considering the news that Apple was deliberately slowing older smartphones without notifying the user, it's nice to see a different solution to this issue being presented.