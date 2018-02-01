Google Assistant gets music-powered alarms and better Netflix controls

If you link your Netflix account with Google Home, you can tell it to watch any of the streaming platform's shows with a voice command. Home will also answer any questions you might have about when a certain show airs or what network it's on. You can also control YouTube TV the same way. The update also adds new Google Play Music functionality, too; just ask for the track, album or artist and Home will play it, provided you've purchased or uploaded it to the service.

You can also set a music-based alarm with your voice via any Google Home device. Simply tell it to set an alarm for any time and to play any song. You can also just ask it to wake you up to a specific artist. Need a reminder to tune in to your favorite show? You can set an alarm just for that, too. Simply say something like, "Hey Google, remind me to watch Riverdale every Wednesday at 8 PM," for example.