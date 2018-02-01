Nintendo Labo gadgets can be remixed with 'Toy-Con Garage'

It might be a complex process, though. Reports from the event explain that users can repurpose cardboard parts and apply new functionality to them through the Toy-Con Garage feature in the Labo software. During a demo, Nintendo showed how one could set the Motorbike cardboard-and-controller setup to drive the RC Car, or reconfigure the piano software and custom cardboard cutouts to make an electric guitar.

It's unclear how much leeway Nintendo will end up giving creators. The issue isn't in the system's makeshift controllers -- cardboard is cheap -- but in the Labo software. If it includes a lot of mappable functionality, it could prolong the platform's lifespan beyond the handful of projects in each first-party Nintendo kit.