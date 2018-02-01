Wirecutter's best deals: HIFiMan's HE400i headphones drop to $180

Street Price: $250; Deal Price: $180 w/ code LISTENUP

After our previous pick, the HE400S, were discontinued, the HE400i dropped from their $500 list price down to $250 last year. That makes these headphones an incredible value, and we recently saw them fall to $220. Now we're seeing an even better deal on the Special Edition Dark Blue Chrome color with a new low price of $180 when you use code LISTENUP. Grab these while they're available as this deal isn't likely to last.

The HiFiMan HE400i is our top pick in our guide to the best open-back headphones under $500. Brent Butterworth wrote, "When we first tested headphones for this article, HiFiMan's HE400S and HE400i roughly tied, with half of our panelists preferring one and half preferring the other. The HE400S became our top pick because it was $200 less costly, but now the HE400S is discontinued and the HE400i sells for even less than the HE400S's original price. This makes the HE400i one of today's best bargains in audio, and probably the least expensive way to experience the kind of detailed, spacious, lifelike sound audiophiles crave."

Street Price: $12; Deal Price: $9

The Anker Karapax Touch case in white for the iPhone X is down to a new low price of $9. This is the first price drop we've seen for this color of this phone case, which typically has a street price of $12. The Anker Karapax Touch is also available in black for $7 from its usual street price of $9, a dollar higher than the lowest we've seen but still a good price for those seeking that color. We aren't sure how long this deal will last, so if you've been looking for a solid all purpose case for your iPhone X, consider buying now.

The Anker Karapax Touch is the previous top pick all purpose case in our guide to the best iPhone X cases. Nick Guy wrote, "Anker's Karapax Touch is one of the best basic cases we tested, and was our previous top pick. The single piece of TPU-like material fit the phone perfectly, provided a substantial amount of protection relative to its minimal thickness and weight, and didn't affect how the buttons felt. It's essentially a clone of the Incipio NGP, a case we've long liked and recommended, but with slightly better grip and less obtrusive branding for a lower price. The back of the case is a bit slicker than the Silk Base Grip, though; we think a little more grip is better for most people."

Street Price: $150; Deal Price: $105 w/ code GPEN30

If you're in the market for a vaporizer or are considering one as a Valentine's Day gift for a loved one, this is a nice opportunity to save on our top portable vaporizer pick. Usually $150, when you use code GPEN30 in cart the price drops to $105, a tremendous discount. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's within $10 and is definitely worth a look. The code can be applied to more than one at a time, so you can save on a few at once too.

The Grenco Science G Pen Elite Vaporizer is our top pick in our guide to the best portable vaporizer. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "This is the second year in a row we've found the Elite to be the best vaporizer for the money. The Elite has features you rarely see in the under-$200 price category, like combination convection and conduction heating, a digital display for battery life and precision temperature control. We've twice convened a group of Los Angeles Wirecutter contributors to test the best models, and both times the Elite was a crowd-pleaser—in the most recent test, a year-old Elite that saw regular use and minimal cleaning performed just as well as a brand new one out of the box. As our expert sources and testers agree, the quality of the Elite far surpasses the cheapest vaporizers on the market, and even though premium competitors can cost twice as much, most people won't get double the value out of them."

Street Price: $400; Deal Price: $350

This matches the lowest price we've seen on a 2-pack of this newly updated smart speaker from Sonos. With the same excellent sound quality as the Sonos Play:1, plus the smart speaker functionality that allows you to control smart home devices through Alexa (with other support coming later this year), this is a great option if you've already got some Sonos multiroom wireless speakers. It also matches the lowest per unit price we've seen for an individual Sonos One smart speaker, so it's unlikely we'll see a lower price for a while.

The Sonos One is a smart speaker we like and explore in great detail in our Sonos One Review. Jon Chase wrote, "The Sonos One is a smart speaker that combines the multiroom audio capabilities and great sound quality of a Sonos Play:1 with the intuitive voice controls of Amazon's Alexa. If that's exactly what you're looking for, we think it's a great addition to any existing Sonos system—aside from a few kinks. But Sonos is promising a lot more than that. Right now, it's limited to Alexa devices, but Sonos has promised to add support for Google Assistant and Apple's AirPlay 2 in 2018. If it gets there it will offer all the functionality of the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod in one device."

