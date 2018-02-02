'Destiny 2' March update brings the thrill back to competitive play

Virtually every form of movement is faster -- both overall and with abilities like gliding and Supers. Those Supers and power weapon ammo will be available more frequently, too. And if you thought the regular gameplay revolved too heavily around auto rifles, you'll be happy to hear that hand cannons, fusion rifles and other guns should be more useful.

There are other competitive tweaks in line for March 27th, such as quitting penalties, a weekly playlist and 6-on-6 Iron Banner. All told, it's evident that Bungie wants the Crucible to be more appealing in its own right, rather than something to grind when you're looking for new gear. It's just unfortunate that these updates will have taken half a year.