HBO outbids Apple for J.J. Abrams' latest sci-fi thriller TV series

The drama focuses on the daughter of a scientist who is in a coma. The daughter ends up digging through her mother's files and experiments, and as a result, she finds herself on another world, where a dark force threatens to consume everything. Eventually her father follows her there. HBO described the series as "an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama."

Abrams currently is an executive producer on the HBO sci-fi drama Westworld and will co-write and direct the final installment of the current Star Wars trilogy, Episode IX. He is currently working with Hulu on a TV adaptation of Stephen King's stories, Castle Rock.