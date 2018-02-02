Spotify now shows songwriter and producer credits

Spotify hasn't had a very smooth relationship with songwriters and artists in the past. It has agreed to multi-million dollar settlements in lawsuits that alleged it didn't properly pay publishers and songwriters and in attempts to build more trust, it has limited its free streaming option and purchased a company that streamlines information on proprietary rights. Last year, Spotify also launched Secret Genius -- a songwriter-focused initiative that includes an ambassador program, playlists, podcasts and an award show.

It's a little surprising something as simple as credits took this long, and it's probably not as good as higher royalties, but it's a good move -- one that Tidal also made in November -- since everyone involved in creating a song deserves to have their work acknowledged. In a statement, Annika Goldman, Spotify's director of music publishing operations, said, "The more we share information, the more opportunities we can help create for songwriters. This is just the beginning of making songwriter and producer credits more easily available to Spotify listeners, and we look forward to continually improving that information, in close collaboration with our music industry partners."