'Yakuza 6: The Song of Life' launch date pushed back to April 17th

"This will be the first time everyone will have a chance to play the game (a moment we have long been anticipating!) and we can't wait to hear what you think about it," Sega wrote on Twitter. "We have many new plans to reveal over the coming weeks to give you all more insight into the series, so stay tuned!"

An important update on Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life pic.twitter.com/8MILlBPI4x — Yakuza Game (@yakuzagame) February 2, 2018

Yakuza 6 came out in Japan in late December, closing up series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu's vengeful storyline in the fictional Japanese town of Kamurocho. Yakuza is a third-person, open-world, action-heavy franchise known for its over-the-top characters and ridiculous side tasks. The Song of Life is the seventh game in the series -- the most recent installments to hit the US were Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the first title, and Yakuza 0, a prequel that came to PS4 in January 2017 and was received warmly by fans and newcomers.

The PS4 won't be hurting for big games in April. God of War -- another big-name, single-player, PS4-exclusive game -- comes to Sony's console on April 20th. God of War is a major first-party title for Sony and the new game has held a starring role at the company's past two E3 press conferences.