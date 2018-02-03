Show More Results

Image credit: Reuters Staff / Reuters
Tesla's plan to charge electric semis relies on its customers

At least until its own stations for trucks are up and running.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4h ago in Transportation
Reuters Staff / Reuters

Customers have been lining up to order some of Tesla's electric big rigs since the Semi debuted in November, but there is one big question: where will they get charged? According to Reuters, at first the rollout will rely on customers like Pepsi and UPS to build on-site "megachargers" and trucks will be restricted to going back and forth on routes that keep them near home base. Representatives for the companies confirmed they're working with Tesla to build in-house charging locations, however, the plan for a Supercharger-like network that could juice up trucks on the road is a bit fuzzier.

