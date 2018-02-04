Ben Heck's Alexa-powered workbench, part 2

Bob and Ben are back to automate their workbench, with the help of Raspberry Pi and Amazon's Alexa. The idea, ultimately, is to help you to work hands free using only your voice, whether that means taking readings from a multimeter or controlling and taking screenshots from an Oscilloscope. Using the Python programming language, Ben and Bob can also control the Raspberry Pi GPIO to turn bits on and and off, and even experiment with controlling power outlets. What else would you think about automating? Let us know over on the element14 Community.