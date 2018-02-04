Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: HBO
save
Save
share

'Westworld' season two trailer shows us what comes next, and when

Mechanical bulls run wild starting April 22nd.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in AV
Comments
148 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
HBO

While Netflix dropped a day-and-date trailer for its Cloverfield flick, HBO has a more traditional reveal for season two of Westworld. Its Super Bowl spot (the first one HBO has ever aired for a specific series) showed off the network's "most-watched freshman series ever" with some new scenes that were interesting without revealing too much about where the show will go. We won't go too deep into the specifics for those who haven't checked out the first season yet, but at least now the vision of robots running amok includes massive mechanical bulls.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr