Google flips on Pixel 2's HDR+ feature for your go-to photo apps

Pixel Visual Core uses computational photography and machine learning to boost image quality in third-party apps that allow users to take photos. Now that it's enabled, Pixel 2 users can just take a pic in another app, and Pixel Visual Core will automatically make it brighter, more detailed and clearer. You can check out a before and after above.

Google says the update that will switch on Pixel Visual Core is rolling out over the next few days along with other software improvements. Additionally, new winter sports-themed AR stickers should be available later this week.