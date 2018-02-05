Netflix snags 'Glee' creator's comedy series 'The Politician'

According to Deadline, the series landed on Netflix after a bidding war with rival streaming services Hulu and Amazon. While details are still scarce at this early phase, the hour-long comedy will star Tony winner Ben Platt. Deadline says Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow are in talks to join the cast, but those deals haven't been finalized yet. The outlet also notes that Netflix has already ordered two seasons of the show, so it must've been impressed with the pitch from Murphy & Co.

This deal for Netflix is the latest that locks in proven TV talent to make shows for the service. Back in August, the company swiped Shonda Rhimes away from ABC for a multi-year deal. Netflix snagged a western anthology series from the Coen Brothers last year as well. Moves like these show that the company is willing to pay for top talent to create content as it continues to pad its ever-growing library.