Nike will reward your workouts with shoes and Apple Music playlists

"The premise is simple: The more active you are, the more you get rewarded," Nike writes. "Whether you run more miles through the Nike Run Club app or do five new strength routines in the Nike Training Club app this month, every time you stride or rep, your physical achievements trigger rewards." It's a cool way to go beyond badges for your profile and notifications on your phone, and actually make your efforts worth something tangible.

TechCrunch notes that there's also a Birth Month promo, where, during your birthday month, you'll get discounts that last all month long, and gifts when you buy certain items -- maybe even a free pair of tickets to a home game for your favorite team.

You'll also have access to a quintet of exclusive shoes this month, including a special-release Nike Zoom KDX, and the Kyrie 4 iD and Epic React Flyknit in White Fusion. Nike says the unlocks will start rolling out in its main app today. The shoemaker says that the ultimate goal is "a personalized experience for members that seamlessly combines digital and physical intersections with Nike."

The company has already seen success in doing just that with its AR app for shoe shopping, so expecting more like this probably isn't out of the question.