Tencent-backed 'Arena of Valor' World Cup boasts $500,000 purse

Mobile eSports are becoming a big deal. Last year, mobile MOBA Vainglory's big eSports tournament was backed by Amazon. Supercell put on a Clash Royale $1 million tournament last summer, too. Now China's Tencent Games is getting in on the action with plans for a series of eSport tournaments, beginning with the Arena of Valor World Cup in July of this year. The contest will take place in Los Angeles and offer a prize pool of more than $500,000, according to the press release.
Arena of Valor is a 10-player multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) that pits two teams of five against each other across various maps. The title is a big hit for Tencent and just came to the US in mid-January of this year. The gaming company plans to roll out a series of regional and collegiate tournaments across the country, too, the winners of which can participate in the larger competitions.