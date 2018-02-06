Amazon is developing a new 'Conan the Barbarian' series

Conan the Barbarian is getting new TV treatment. As part of Amazon's push into the fantasy genre, the company is developing drama series Conan, based on the books by Robert E. Howard. This literary retelling of the classic 1932 tale will see our unlikely hero searching civilisation to find a place and purpose in a world that rejects him as a savage.
There are already a host of respected TV names attached to the project, including Ryan Condal from Colony, Miguel Sapochnik from Game of Thrones, and Warren Littlefield from Fargo and The Handmaid's Tale. There's no word yet on when it's likely to hit our screens, nor who will take the role of the iconic character. He's most famously been played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, so whoever it is will have some big furs to fill.